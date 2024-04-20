Yandex metrika counter

North Korea conducts new anti-aircraft missile test

North Korea has conducted a test launch of a novel anti-aircraft missile and a cruise missile warhead, News.Az reports citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

According to the North Korean Missile Administration, a power test of a super-large warhead designed for "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile and a test launch of "Pyoljji-1-2" novel anti-aircraft missile were held.


