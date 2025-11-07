North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired at least one unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, South Korea’s military informed.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) confirmed the launch but did not provide further details, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Military officials said they are analyzing the missile’s type, range, and other specifics.

This marks the sixth ballistic missile launch by North Korea this year and the second since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June. The previous launch occurred on Oct. 22, ahead of South Korea hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit.

The launch comes a day after North Korea condemned U.S. sanctions on eight individuals and two entities over cybercrime-related money laundering. Pyongyang described the sanctions as evidence of Washington’s hostile policy and vowed to respond appropriately.

