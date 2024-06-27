North Korea launches 180 trash balloons to South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 180 trash balloons were launched by North Korea toward its southern neighbor during the night from Wednesday to Thursday, Yonhap said.

North Korea has been sending balloons carrying garbage for three days in a row. Thus, around 350 balloons were launched on June 24, and some 250 balloons - on June 25. In all, North Korea has staged seven such actions.This time, 70 out of 180 balloons landed in Seoul and northern areas of the most densely populated Gyeonggi-do province. By nine in the morning local time, there were no flying balloons. No toxic substances were found in the garbage from the balloons.Incheon International Airport had to cancel or postpone several flights on Wednesday morning because of the balloons.Meanwhile, North Korea warned that it would respond to South Korea’s scattering propaganda leaflets. Last time balloons with leaflets were dispatched on June 20. On the following day Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that North Korea would keep its word.

News.Az