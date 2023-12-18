North Korea launches presumably ballistic missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea launched what is believed to be a ballistic missile early this morning, the Japan Coast Guard announced, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the Defense Ministry of Japan, the rocket continues its travel over 12 minutes after the launch, NHK reports. Previously, Kim Tae-hyo, deputy head of the National Security Office of South Korea, said that North Korea may could launch an ICBM in December.

This is the second launch in the last 24 hours. On Sunday evening, Pyongyang launched another missile, which, according to the Japanese side, traveled for about 400 km with the maximum altitude to 50 km and fell into the Sea of Japan east of the Korean Peninsula beyond the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

In 2023, Pyongyang launched about 20 missiles, including several intercontinental ballistic ones. On November 21, North Korea also launched its first reconnaissance satellite.

