North Korea reveals 'most powerful' new ICBM at military parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea showcased its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade, with state-run media reporting on Saturday that it is the North's "most powerful nuclear strategic weapon."

The parade, held on Friday night at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, was attended by foreign dignitaries including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam and Russian ex-President Dmitry Medvedev, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The event marked the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and highlighted the North's recent diplomatic outreach efforts as well as its growing military strength.

After a fireworks show and 21-gun salute, thousands of marching troops paraded past the grandstand, followed by a procession of military hardware, according to KCNA.

🇰🇵#NorthKorea unveils its “secret weapon”



North Korea showcased its new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-20, during a #parade marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.



It should be… pic.twitter.com/UcW0kcBZqq — News.Az (@news_az) October 11, 2025

News.Az