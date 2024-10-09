North Korea to cut off roads to South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

"A project will be launched first on October 9 to completely cut off roads and railways connected to" South Korea and "fortify the relevant areas of our side with strong defense structures," the general staff of the North Korean People's Army said in a report carried by the Korean Central News Agency, noting the measures will "completely separate" North Korea's territory from that of South Korea.North Korea said it was taking a "more resolute and stronger measure" in response to the "acute military situation" on the Korean Peninsula, citing South Korean military exercises staged near the border and visits by U.S. strategic nuclear assets to the region.North Korea's military said it sent a telephone message to the U.S. military in South Korea at 9:45 a.m. to "prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict over the fortification project."The announcement came amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula as the North has sent trash-carrying balloons toward the South and publicly disclosed a uranium enrichment facility for the first time.

News.Az