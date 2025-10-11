North Korea unveils new Hwasong-20 ICBM

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea showcased its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Workers’ Party, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The spectators broke into the most enthusiastic cheers when the column of Hwasongpho-20 ICBMs, the most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system of the DPRK, entered the square, filling the track,” according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The parade that took place around 10 p.m. Friday at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

The new missile is believed to have been developed to increase its range or warhead capacity, potentially boosting its destructive power.



Also displayed were hypersonic glide missiles, which are known to be capable of evading missile defense systems.

“The strategic weapon systems, entities of absolute strength that form the essence of the military capability for self-defence steadily bolstered up by the WPK to defend the right to existence and development which the DPRK must make no compromise over and peace, entered the square shaking the earth,” KCNA said. “The columns of missile systems loaded with hypersonic gliding vehicles and hypersonic intermediate-range strategic missile systems moved through the square.”



The report added, “The column of Chonma-20 tanks, the modern-type main battle tanks with tremendous striking capability and reliable protection system, passed through the square with the will to annihilate the enemies. And it was followed by the column of 155mm self-propelled gun howitzers, which showcases the might of the artillery force, the first arms of the KPA.”

KCNA also reported that “the column of the Overseas Operations Units which created the great new history of the KPA and fully demonstrated the mettle of Koreans with their militant bravery and legendary military feats to defend the honor and dignity of the country, marched past majestically to be reviewed by the great brilliant commander.” Units reportedly deployed to Kursk, Russia, were believed to have been part of the display.



During the event, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening national defense but made no direct criticism or threats toward the United States or South Korea.



“Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats approaching our range of self-defence by dint of its political, ideological, military and technical superiority overwhelming the enemy, and it should steadily strengthen itself into elite armed forces which win victory after victory on the strength of morality and discipline ,” Kim said, according to KCNA.



News.Az