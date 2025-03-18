North Korea urges global opposition to US 'hooliganism' after Yemen strikes

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea has called on the international community to oppose what it describes as U.S. "hooliganism" following airstrikes on Yemen, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

Ma Tong Hui, North Korea’s ambassador to Egypt and Yemen, urged global actors to voice their “serious concern and protest against the US hooliganism seriously disturbing regional peace and stability,” News.az reports citing foreign media.

He also called on Washington to cease “such indiscriminate use of force that will invite its own international isolation,” according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

Yemen’s Houthi-run Health Ministry said at least 53 people were killed and 98 others injured in US-UK airstrikes on Saturday.

The strikes occurred after US President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” should the Iran-backed group continue its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

On March 7, the Houthis issued a warning to Israel, stating that it must allow humanitarian aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip within four days or face renewed maritime operations against Israeli-linked vessels.

“This military attack by the US is a wanton violation of all international laws including the UN Charter and it is an open encroachment upon the sovereignty of other nation that can never be justified,” said the ambassador. He further expressed “serious concern” and “strong condemnation” over “the illegal military moves of the US which is resorting to its exclusive and unilateral geopolitical ambition.”

Late Monday, the Yemeni Houthi group reported that a series of US airstrikes had destroyed an iron factory in Al Hudaydah province, located in western Yemen. The group also stated that another US airstrike targeted the Al-Araj area in the same district and reported a separate strike on the capital, Sanaa, but did not provide details regarding casualties.

On Monday, the Houthis targeted a US aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea with multiple rockets and drones for the second time within 24 hours, following new US airstrikes in Yemen.

Since late 2023, the Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked vessels in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden using missiles and drones. They claim these actions are in solidarity with Gaza.

The group temporarily halted attacks in January following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. However, it threatened to resume operations after Israel blocked humanitarian aid to Gaza on March 2.

