Yandex metrika counter

North Korean forces are supporting Russia in Ukraine - officials

  • World
  • Share
North Korean forces are supporting Russia in Ukraine - officials

South Korean and Ukrainian officials reported this week that North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian troops on the ground, with some potentially killed or injured, suggesting a new level of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter, said “several thousand” North Korean infantry soldiers are undergoing training in Russia now and could be deployed to the front line in Ukraine by the end of this year.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      