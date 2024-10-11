North Korean forces are supporting Russia in Ukraine - officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean and Ukrainian officials reported this week that North Korean soldiers are supporting Russian troops on the ground, with some potentially killed or injured, suggesting a new level of military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, News.Az reports citing The Washington Post.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive security matter, said “several thousand” North Korean infantry soldiers are undergoing training in Russia now and could be deployed to the front line in Ukraine by the end of this year.

