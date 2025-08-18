Northern China floods kill at least 10

+ ↺ − 16 px

A sudden flash flood struck a campsite in Urad Rear Banner, Inner Mongolia, late Saturday night, killing 10 people and leaving two others missing.

The area, known for its popular mountainous campsites, was hit around 10 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Thirteen campers went missing initially. By Sunday morning, one had been rescued and eight bodies had been found. Two more people were found dead later in the day.

Search and rescue efforts were underway for the remaining two missing people.

Northern China has seen several instances of flash flooding and landslides in recent weeks. Deluges in the northwestern Gansu province earlier this month left at least 10 people dead and 33 missing.

Heavy rains have also battered other parts of the country, with Hong Kong seeing historic downpours.

