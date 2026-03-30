Türkiye: NATO intercepts Iranian missile for the fourth time

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Türkiye's Defense Ministry, a ballistic missile launched from Iran entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted and destroyed by NATO air and missile defenses stationed in the eastern Mediterranean.

The interception marked the fourth such incident since the start of the US-Israeli war with Iran, following three earlier interceptions by NATO systems earlier this month that prompted Ankara to protest and warn Tehran, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tehran has denied in the previous three incidents that it authorized such launches and has asked Ankara to form a joint investigation into the matter.

News.Az