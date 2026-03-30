Lebanese soldier killed as Israeli offensive escalates

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The Lebanese Army stated that a Lebanese soldier was killed and five others were wounded on Monday "due to a direct Israeli attack on an army checkpoint in Ameriyeh, located on the Qlileh–Tyre road."

Among the wounded is an officer who sustained moderate injuries, according to the army, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“This attack comes in the context of Israel’s ongoing assault on Lebanon, which has resulted in martyrdom and injuries among both military personnel and civilians,” the statement added.

It also follows the killing of an Indonesian UN peacekeeper in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to Indonesian and human rights officials, as Israeli forces hammered parts of the country overnight.

News.Az