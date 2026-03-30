Best cryptos to invest in amid Bitcoin mining stock decline

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Although Bitcoin has broken above $67,000 as of this morning, Bitcoin mining stocks are still trying to shake off the effects of last week’s dip to $65,000, as well as the Iran war’s impact on global energy prices.

Publicly listed operators face production costs of around $80,000 to $88,000 per coin, leaving many miners operating at losses of close to $19,000 per Bitcoin mined, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hashrate has dropped sharply in recent adjustments, with energy prices and network difficulty spikes squeezing margins further.

Several operators have already started selling their Bitcoin holdings and redirecting capital toward AI and high-performance computing infrastructure just to stay afloat. Meanwhile, the broader crypto market’s value is near $2.33 trillion (up 1.34% in 24 hours), and Bitcoin itself accounts for 58% of the market.

Taking a bigger-picture view, the outlook for Bitcoin remains constructive – and the presale project Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is still exploding in popularity as traders rush to secure positions ahead of HYPER’s exchange launches. As the project solves real scalability issues rather than relying solely on spot price exposure or legacy mining plays, it’s proving especially attractive to investors looking to diversify their portfolios beyond more traditional options.

Given its strong early momentum and clear technical advantages, HYPER has quickly become the best crypto to buy for traders seeking fresh alternatives to Bitcoin exposure.

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Struggle as Profit Margins Hit Record Lows

Public Bitcoin miners have reported steep losses on every block produced in the latest quarter, with average cash costs running well above current Bitcoin prices. Recent network difficulty adjustments led to drops of up to 7.8%, the largest in years, as operators throttled machines to manage soaring energy costs tied to global supply disruptions.

Several listed companies have already begun liquidating Bitcoin treasury holdings to fund pivots into AI data centers, a move that has added short-term selling pressure and contributed to softer stock performance across the sector. Hashrate readings have fallen noticeably from earlier 2026 peaks, and daily mining revenue has contracted in line with these adjustments.

Despite the pain, Bitcoin’s core narrative has held firm. Strategy founder and chairman Michael Saylor even announced in an X post that “It’s time to put the laser eyes back on,” underscoring a return of conviction among long-term holders who view the current consolidation as another accumulation window rather than a structural breakdown.

While miners grapple with economics that no longer pencil out at scale, the underlying demand for Bitcoin as the hardest money has remained intact – and this contrast highlights a broader shift toward solutions that extend Bitcoin’s functionality without the same hardware and energy overhead.

This all sets the stage for Layer 2s like Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which focus on innovations that can deliver faster, cheaper, Bitcoin-native applications while still settling back to the base layer for security.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Continues Surging With Strong Investor Interest

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) and its development team are building the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 network that combines the security of Bitcoin’s proof-of-work settlement with the speed and programmability of the Solana Virtual Machine. The network’s architecture uses a decentralized canonical bridge to lock BTC on Layer 1 and mint equivalent tokens on the new Layer 2, enabling near-instant finality for transactions, DeFi protocols, staking, and dApps.

Batched operations and ZK proofs keep costs low while periodic state commitments anchor everything back to Bitcoin’s main chain – and users get real-time payments, meme coin launches, lending, and swaps without waiting for slow confirmations or paying high fees.

Behind the scenes, the native HYPER token will become the L2’s default gas token, power staking rewards, and grant governance rights once the project’s DAO activates. Presale buyers can activate staking immediately upon purchase, earning rewards with a 36% APY.

The project has already accumulated more than $32.2 million in raised funds, and is within striking distance of its overall target, with the public sale structured in short stages that have consistently sold out on schedule.

Bitcoin Hyper Positions Investors for Substantial Gains in BTC Layer 2 Space

At its current presale price of roughly $0.0136778, HYPER gives buyers access to a project that directly benefits from any Bitcoin price appreciation while adding scalable utility that legacy mining stocks cannot match. The near-term staking yields (36% APY) provide immediate income potential, and the fixed supply plus clear token utility create a straightforward value accrual mechanism once the network goes live.

Fundraising progress of more than $32.2 million in a market where many miners are forced to sell holdings shows that smart capital continues to rotate into Bitcoin infrastructure plays that solve real problems, rather than compete in saturated hardware races.

Traders who have watched mining equities slide while Bitcoin holds its ground now have a cleaner way to position for the next leg higher. Bitcoin Hyper delivers leveraged exposure to Bitcoin’s growth story through actual product development instead of energy-intensive operations – and with the presale stage nearly complete and listing preparations underway, the setup points to meaningful upside once the Layer 2 fully activates and draws liquidity into BTC-native DeFi and applications.

News.Az