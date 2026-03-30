Azerbaijan MoD slams Iran’s missile launch on Türkiye, stands in solidarity
Photo credit: The Ministry of Defense
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Turkish territory, News.Az reports.
"We strongly condemn the launch of a ballistic missile from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran against the territory of the Republic of Türkiye. We express our solidarity with brotherly Türkiye and reaffirm our unwavering support for its security and territorial integrity," the ministry said in a statement.
By Ulviyya Salmanli