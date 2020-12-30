Yandex metrika counter

Norway extends flight ban from Britain to Jan. 2 over coronavirus variant

The ban on flights from Britain to Norway will be extended until 1600 GMT on Jan. 2 because of ongoing concerns over a mutated strain of the coronavirus, the Norwegian health ministry said late on Tuesday, Reuters reports. 

“It is still possible that the ban is extended further,” the ministry said in a statement.

Following the lead of other European nations, Norway on Dec. 21 halted travel from Britain after news that the new virus strain was rapidly spreading.


