Norway lifts defense industry restrictions on Türkiye

Norway has decided to lift the defense industry restrictions previously imposed on Türkiye.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide made this announcement during a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X. Expressing satisfaction with the decision, Fidan, during the call, said that "such restrictions were not in line with the spirit of alliance," according to Keceli.Norway had imposed these defense industry restrictions in 2019 in response to Türkiye’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

News.Az