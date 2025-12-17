Norway power grid operators urged to boost sabotage preparedness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway’s energy regulator, NVE, on Wednesday proposed new rules requiring power grid operators to improve preparedness for sabotage incidents, following warnings from domestic security agencies of heightened threats.

The country, a key supplier of natural gas and electricity to Europe, faces increased risks due to the full-scale war in Ukraine and rising geopolitical tensions. A recent survey showed that existing repair plans focus mainly on storms and technical failures, not simultaneous sabotage attacks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“If the power system stops functioning, Norway will stop functioning within a short time,” NVE Director General Kjetil Lund said, stressing the need for updated plans, expert crews, and spare parts to quickly restore operations during major incidents.

The proposed regulations, now open for consultation, are expected to raise household grid fees by up to 300 Norwegian crowns ($29.40) per year, a cost Lund described as a worthwhile insurance premium for public safety.

News.Az