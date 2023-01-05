Norway provides Ukraine with 10,000 artillery shells

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway has sent another 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine, the Norwegian Armed Forces said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the government, the Norwegian Armed Forces have sent 10,000 artillery shells to Ukraine. The materiel is now in Ukraine,” the Norwegian Armed Forces stated.

“The artillery shells can be used in several types of artillery fire, including in the M109, which Norway has donated in the past,” it added.

As reported earlier, Norwegian instructors train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the United Kingdom.

News.Az