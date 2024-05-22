Norway recognizes Palestine as a state: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norway has decided to recognize Palestine as a state, the prime minister said Wednesday.

“The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state,” Jonas Gahr Store said, according to a government statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.“In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security,” Store added.“Norway’s formal recognition of Palestine as a state will enter into force on Tuesday 28 May 2024,” the statement said.“There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state. In other words, a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for achieving peace in the Middle East,” Store added.

