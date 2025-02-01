Norway releases Russian-crewed ship linked to cable damage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Norwegian authorities have released the Silver Dania, a Norwegian cargo ship that was carrying an all-Russian crew.

The vessel was seized earlier, on Friday, on suspicion of damaging a Baltic Sea telecoms cable. "It is suspected that the ship has been involved in serious damage to a fiber cable in the Baltic Sea between Latvia and Sweden," the local police had said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

However, Tromsoe police have now confirmed that there is no evidence linking the ship to sabotage.

