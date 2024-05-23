Norway to impose additional restrictions on Russian tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from 29, Norway will introduce additional restrictions on Russian tourists.

"Russian citizens whose purpose is tourism and other non-essential travel will be rejected upon entry across the external border. The restriction applies both to those who have visas issued by Norway before visa practices were restricted in the spring of 2022 and to visas issued by other Schengen countries," the Norwegian government said in a press release on its website, adding that the move will come into effect on May 29, News.Az reports citing TASS.Oslo said it would grant exceptions "in certain cases," including for those visiting their close family residing in Norway or for Russian citizens working or studying in Norway or other Schengen countries.Norway also said it keeps "a close eye" on the situation at the Storskog crossing point along its borders with Russia, and "will take action if necessary."

News.Az