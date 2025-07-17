Norwegian Olympic ski cross medalist Audun Groenvold dies at 49

+ ↺ − 16 px

Audun Groenvold, Norwegian Olympic ski cross medalist, has tragically passed away after being struck by lightning during a cabin trip, the Norwegian Ski Federation announced Wednesday. He was 49 years old.

Groenvold earned a bronze medal in ski cross at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, marking a highlight in a distinguished career, News.Az reports, citing AP News.

“It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Groenvold’s untimely passing,” the federation said. “The former national Alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip.”

Despite being rushed to the hospital and receiving immediate medical care, Groenvold succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

Before transitioning to ski cross and freestyle skiing, Groenvold was part of Norway’s Alpine skiing team. He secured a World Cup podium finish in 1999, placing third in a downhill event in Sierra Nevada, Spain. His achievements also include a bronze medal in ski cross at the 2005 World Championships and winning the overall ski cross World Cup title in 2007.

After retiring from competition, Groenvold contributed to the sport as a national team coach and a TV commentator, continuing to influence Norwegian skiing.

“Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities,” said federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug. She added that his passing leaves “a huge void” in the sport.

News.Az