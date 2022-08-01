Nuclear war must never be fought — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

There can be no winners in a nuclear war, and such war must never begin, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We believe that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it must never be fought; we advocate equal and inseparable security for all members of the international community," he underscored in a message of greeting uploaded to the Kremlin’s website.

Putin said that Russia as signatory to the NPT consistently followed its letter and spirit. "Our obligations under bilateral agreements with the United States on the reduction and limitation of relevant weapons have also been fulfilled," he recalled.

