Number infected with the West Nile virus in Armenia increased

The number of people infected with the West Nile virus in Armenia increased, according to the Minister of Health of the country Anait Avanesyan, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia .

According to the Minister, a total of 108 people have been infected with the West Nile virus in Armenia.He said that most infections are observed in Armavir and Ararat provinces: "Within a week an increase of 16 people was recorded."

