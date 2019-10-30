Number of American tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased
The number of US tourists visiting Azerbaijan has increased, Fuad Nagiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency said at a meeting with a delegation of media representatives from the US Jewish community, travel agencies and entrepreneurs, APA reports.
According to him, in January-September of this year, the number of American tourists visiting Azerbaijan amounted to 15 thousand people.
“This means an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year," he said.
