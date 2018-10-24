Number of Asan Imza mobile e-signature certificates more than doubles in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The total number of Asan Imza mobile e-signature certificates issued by the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan has exceeded 573,000 units, the Director General of the Department of State Registration and Control over Record-keeping of the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan Alakbar Mammadov said, when speaking at the international conference dedicated to the presentation of the mobile residence program.

Mammadov said the number of Asan İmza mobile e-signature certificates issued in 2017 has increased by 2.6 times compared with the previous year, Trend reports.

"These include both personal certificates and state and municipal ones. In the same year (2017), following the results of nine months, the number of issued Asan İmza mobile e-signature certificates increased by 46.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. If we consider the fact that the electronic invoices began to be applied in January this year, and due to this, the number of Asan İmza certificates issued only in January 2018 increased by 6.8 times compared to the same period last year," Mammadov said.

Mammadov also mentioned the services provided by the ministry in electronic form, the number of which is 69 units.

"Last year, 70 percent of registered legal entities were registered exclusively in electronic form, which is an indicator of the increasing interest of taxpayers. The e-declaration process has been introduced in the country since 2006, and today, 95.1 percent of declarations are received in electronic form. This figure for VAT reaches 99 percent. This process still continues at the present time with the aim of improving the quality of e-services. A working group has been established in the ministry and a plan of activities has been approved in order to ensure availability and ease of use of the e-services," Mammadov said.

News.Az

