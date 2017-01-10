Number of Azerbaijan President's foreign visits in 2016 made public

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev paid 16 visits to 12 countries in 2016.



Report informs referring to “Azerbaijan” newspaper that the head of state attended 9 international meetings last year.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, ‘Supporting Syria and the Region’ conference, Munich Security Conference, 4th Nuclear Security Summit, Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting, World Humanitarian Summit, NATO Warsaw Summit, CIS Council of Heads of States meeting, World Energy Congress and held numerous bilateral meetings with heads of states, government representatives, heads of famous companies during these events.

Azerbaijani President had 4 trips to Republic of Turkey in 2016. Three of these trips were to attend international events: 13th Summit of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (April13-15), World Humanitarian Summit (May 22-23) and World Energy Congress (October 9).

The first trip took place on March 15. The President attended 5th meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara after one-to-one meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Three new agreements and one protocol was signed between two countries.

Head of state held 7 meetings during these trips.

News.Az

News.Az