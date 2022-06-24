Number of children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war rises to 338

Number of children killed in Ukraine since beginning of war rises to 338

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 338 children have been killed and 610 others injured since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the country said on Friday, News.Az reports.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

More than 948 children are affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. The children were mostly affected in Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions, and Kyiv, Sumy and Zhytomyr cities.

As a result of Russia’s attacks, over 2,061 educational institutions have been damaged, 213 of which are completely destroyed, the Prosecutor General’s Office added.

News.Az