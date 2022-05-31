Number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Spain rises to 132

Number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Spain rises to 132

At least 132 monkeypox cases have been reported in Spain so far, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The Carlos III Institute of Health confirmed 132 positive cases of orthopoxvirus, so they are recognized as confirmed monkeypox cases, the Spanish Health Ministry said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that monkeypox is a rare viral disease that occurs mainly in remote areas in central and western Africa, near tropical rainforests.

News.Az