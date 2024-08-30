Number of homeless children doubles in France: Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of homeless children in France has skyrocketed by 120% over the past four years, according to a report from UNICEF released on Thursday.

As of the night of August 19, at least 2,043 children were without a home, representing a significant increase from 2020. Among them, 467 are under the age of three. This is the first time the number of homeless children has surpassed 2,000, which UNICEF France has termed "alarming."Pascal Brice, head of the Federation des Acteurs de la Solidarite (FAS), criticized the government for its ineffective response to the crisis, despite a commitment in 2022 to address it. Brice called for urgent action to remove these children and their families from their "unworthy situation.""This ongoing rise in homeless children is a tragedy. Our barometer shows a consistent deterioration, violating the principles of the International Convention on the Rights of the Child that France has ratified," said Adeline Hazan, president of UNICEF France.Both UNICEF France and FAS have urged the new French government to prioritize this issue and fulfill promises to increase the number of shelters by January 2024.The crisis has been worsened by the displacement of homeless individuals in Paris and its suburbs in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which occurred from July 26 to August 11. This policy has been criticized by human rights organizations and migrant associations for not providing permanent housing solutions.

