Number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan made public

Some 31,157 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 31, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Over the past day, 10,770 people were vaccinated with the first dose while 20,387 people with the second dose.

So far, a total of 856,363 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the country. Thus, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose has reached 558,485 people while with the second dose – 297,878 people.

News.Az