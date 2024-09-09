Number of population in Armenia in 25 years: No person will be in the country!

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the next 10 years, the total population of Armenia will decrease by 800 thousand people to 2.2 million people, said Nairi Sargsyan, the Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Armenia, News.Az reports citing Sputnik-Armenia.

He said that if the situation continues like this, there will be no population left in the country in 25 years. According to the Chairman of the Chamber, the main reasons for the situation are the decrease in the birth rate, the mass outflow of people from the country, and the consequences of the war.N. Sargsyan noted that after the war in Ukraine, the number of people leaving the country for Russia has decreased: "Currently, the population prefers to apply for the Green Card, which gives the opportunity to move to the United States."The head of the chamber also said that 1 million 150 thousand people in the country need social protection. Among them, there are 204,000 unemployed people, as well as 960,000 pensioners:"60 percent of the available arable land and 70 percent of the water resources in the country are unused. According to the last census, the number of permanent residents in the country is 2 million 928 thousand 914 people. 2 million 638 thousand 917 of them live on a permanent basis.It should be noted that the UN announced that the population of the mentioned country will decrease to 300,000 people by 2050.

News.Az