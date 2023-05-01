Numerous Armenian civilians cross Azerbaijan’s new border checkpoint on Lachin-Khankendi road

+ ↺ − 16 px

A normal mode for the passage of cars is provided at the newly-established border checkpoint of Azerbaijan at the starting point of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Some 11 Armenians used the new checkpoint on the Lachin road on Monday, News.Az reports.

According to the information, eight of them moved by car in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus, while the rest of them drove in the direction of Khankendi.

This once again shows that all the efforts of Armenians to propagandize lies about the so-called "blockade" of the Lachin-Khankendi road and the "ethnic cleansing" of Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh are doomed to failure.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

News.Az