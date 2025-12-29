Nvidia buys $5b stake in Intel in September deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nvidia has officially acquired $5 billion worth of Intel shares, completing a transaction first announced in September, according to Intel’s Monday filing.

Under the agreement, Nvidia purchased over 214.7 million Intel shares at $23.28 each through a private placement. The investment provides a major financial boost for Intel, which has faced years of costly production expansions and operational challenges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The deal had already received clearance from U.S. antitrust regulators, with the Federal Trade Commission confirming approval in December. Following the news, Nvidia shares dipped 1.3% in premarket trading, while Intel stock remained largely unchanged.

The transaction underscores Nvidia’s growing influence in the semiconductor sector and its strategic partnerships within the industry, particularly as demand for AI chips and advanced computing solutions continues to surge globally.

