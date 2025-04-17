Nvidia looks to sustain China ties as US blocks AI chip sales

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the importance of the Chinese market to the company, following recent U.S. restrictions on sales of its advanced H20 AI chips to China.

"We hope to continue to cooperate with China," Huang said in a meeting with Ren Hongbin, head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, according to China state broadcaster CCTV.

Huang arrived in Beijing earlier in the day at the invitation of the trade organisation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

His visit comes at a time when the United States has put new restrictions on China-bound shipments of Nvidia's H20 datacentre GPUs, the only compliant AI chip the company can sell legally to China.

The US ban has created uncertainty for Chinese internet companies, which were still anticipating H20 deliveries by the end of the year.

Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment on Huang's agenda in China.

News.Az