Nvidia shares rise premarket; Salesforce, Paramount Global drop

U.S. stock futures advanced on Thursday as traders assessed quarterly earnings from artificial intelligence-darling Nvidia and fresh tariff remarks from President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing Investing.

Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:

Shares in Nvidia (NASDAQ:) moved higher, as a higher-than-anticipated current-quarter sales projection was counterbalanced by a narrowing in profit margins.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:) shares dropped after the retailer issued a below-consensus forecast for its first quarter.

Shares in eBay (NASDAQ:) plunged 8% after the e-commerce giant provided weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter, overshadowing a fourth-quarter earnings beat.

U.S.-listed shares in Ferrari (NYSE:) slipped after Exor (AS:) announced that it had raised around 3 billion euros from selling a 4% stake in the Italian sportscar maker.

Ibotta (NYSE:) shares shed more than 40% of their value after the digital marketing software company's current-quarter guidance was below expectations.

Crypto miner Mara Holdings (NASDAQ:) moved higher on stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:) shares soared after the infrastructure software firm lifted its full-year revenue guidance and posted better-than-anticipated second-quarter adjusted income per share.

Papa John's (NASDAQ:) shares ticked higher after the pizza chain beat fourth-quarter profit and sales.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:) dropped after MTV-parent reported fourth-quarter sales and income that missed Wall Street estimates.

Salesforce (NYSE:) shares fell after the software group unveiled a revenue outlook that came up short analyst estimates.

Cloud-computing group Snowflake (NYSE:) gained more than 10% on a product revenue outlook that topped analyst projections.

Vistra (NYSE:) reported fourth-quarter core earnings at its retail unit that topped expectations, sending shares in the Texas-based energy utility higher.

