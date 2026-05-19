Does Byd 9-minute flash charging really damage EV batteries?

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Electric vehicle giant BYD is pushing back against skepticism surrounding its ultra-fast charging capabilities. Sun Huajun, the chief technology officer of BYD’s battery business group, recently addressed widespread concerns that the company's new 9-minute flash-charging technology could permanently degrade EV battery life, stating that material science breakthroughs have redefined what modern batteries can handle.

The debate intensified after an independent blogger tested the technology and revealed that battery cells reached 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit) during a charge cycle. While the industry has traditionally viewed 70°C as a dangerous upper thermal limit for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, Sun clarified that past assumptions no longer apply to modern innovation. BYD overcame the heat problem by overhauling its thermal management and electrochemical systems, News.Az reports, citing Cnev Post.

To prove its durability, BYD subjected the technology to rigorous testing, including 1,000 continuous full flash-charging cycles and simulated extreme-use degradation. According to Sun, this extensive validation was required before deploying the high-power system for mass production. He noted that looking at new innovations through outdated technical biases ignores how far materials science and cooling technologies have advanced.

Unveiled in early March alongside the second-generation Blade Battery, BYD’s new flash-charging platform supports an ultra-high power output of 1,500 kilowatts. This allows compatible EVs to juice up from 10% to 97% in a mere nine minutes. The system also excels in freezing conditions; at minus 30 degrees Celsius, the charging process takes only about three minutes longer than it does at room temperature.

BYD is moving rapidly to commercialize the platform. The automaker has already upgraded numerous vehicles to the new charging system, including the newly launched Denza N9 flash-charging edition. While the sudden transition initially caused minor battery supply bottlenecks that slowed down recent vehicle deliveries, BYD Chairman Wang Chuanfu noted last week that production is ramping up to meet demand. Looking ahead, BYD aims to install 20,000 flash-charging stations across China by the end of 2026, targeting a 5-kilometer coverage radius for 90% of urban areas.

News.Az