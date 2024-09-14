NYT: Elon Musk’s security costs millions annually

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk's security measures have become a significant financial burden, costing the billionaire millions of dollars each year, The New York Times reported, citing internal Tesla documents.

The documents reveal that Musk, facing frequent stalkers and death threats, has escalated his security to a level resembling a mini-Secret Service detail. This has resulted in Musk barricading himself behind a growing number of armed bodyguards.Sources close to Musk told the newspaper that his lifestyle has become increasingly isolated. According to the report, Musk is rarely without his security team, even when using facilities at X.Previously accompanied by just two bodyguards, Musk now travels with a team of 20 security professionals. Experts suggest that his level of protection is now more akin to that of a head of state than a business leader.

