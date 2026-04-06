UK cannot counter Iran missile threat, ex-minister warns

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Former UK defence secretary Ben Wallace has warned that the United Kingdom is currently unable to defend itself against potential long-range missile threats from Iran, urging ministers to be more transparent about national security risks.

Speaking to Times Radio, Wallace said the government is underestimating the evolving capabilities of Iranian missile technology, particularly systems linked to Iran’s space launch program that could be adapted for military use, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He argued that advances in propulsion technology could significantly extend missile ranges in the future, potentially bringing the UK within reach of new-generation systems.

When asked whether Britain could intercept such missiles, Wallace was blunt: “No, we wouldn’t, not at the moment.”

He also criticized reduced availability of key naval assets, including the Type 45 destroyer, which plays a central role in the UK’s air and missile defense capability.

According to Wallace, budget pressures and maintenance constraints have limited operational readiness, weakening Britain’s ability to respond to emerging threats.

The former defence secretary urged a more open national conversation about security planning, comparing the situation to Cold War-era preparedness strategies.

He said the public should be made aware of potential risks and that defence planning may need to adapt to changing global threats.

Wallace’s comments come amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, which have led to regional strikes, retaliations, and heightened global security concerns.

The UK government has not issued an official response to Wallace’s remarks.

News.Az