Oracle names Hilary Maxson as new CFO

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Oracle has appointed Hilary Maxson as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately, as the company accelerates investments in artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

Maxson joins at a critical moment as demand for AI computing power and cloud database services continues to outpace available capacity, pushing Oracle to expand its global data center footprint, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Before joining Oracle, Maxson served as group CFO at Schneider Electric, a global energy management and automation company with more than $45 billion in annual revenue.

Her appointment comes as Oracle strengthens its financial leadership to support rapid growth in its cloud and AI-focused businesses.

Following the change, Doug Kehring will step down as Oracle’s principal financial officer and return to focusing on go-to-market operations within the company.

News.Az