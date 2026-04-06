Qatar warns against targeting of food, water, energy sites

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Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has warned against the “irresponsible targeting” of vital civilian infrastructure, including food, water, and energy facilities, amid rising regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict.

The remarks were made during a phone call with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, according to Qatar’s foreign ministry, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Qatari leader stressed the importance of preventing attacks on essential services, particularly in the context of escalating hostilities involving Iran and regional powers.

He also called for an end to what he described as “unjustified aggressions” affecting Qatar and neighboring countries.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions following threats from Donald Trump to target Iranian energy and water facilities, alongside warnings from Tehran of possible retaliatory strikes across the Gulf region.

Recent incidents, including reported strikes on water infrastructure in Kuwait, have further raised concerns about the safety of essential civilian services.

As tensions escalate, Gulf states are increasingly urging restraint and emphasizing the need to protect critical infrastructure from becoming a target in the widening conflict.

News.Az