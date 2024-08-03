NYT: Iran arrests dozens suspected of involvement in Haniyeh assassination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran has arrested at least two dozen people over suspected connection to the alleged Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, The New York Times reported, citing two Iranians familiar with the investigation.

Those arrested include senior Iranian intelligence officers, military officials, and staff at the IRGC-run guesthouse, the report says. Iranians fear a major security breach within high-ranking officials made the daring assassination possible.The Telegraph reported earlier that the Mossad enlisted Iranian security agents to plant explosives in the guesthouse and then remotely detonate it, but a Hamas official in Iran told the Al-Araby Al Jadeed news outlet that an airborne projectile targeted Haniyeh.

News.Az