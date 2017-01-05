Obama receives intelligence report on alleged 'Russian Hacking'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Outgoing President Barack Obama has received the report put together by the US Intelligence Community about the evidence it put together that led it conclude that Russia attempted to interfere in the US election, White House spokesperson Josh Earnest said in a press briefing, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

"The White House does have the report and President Obama is being briefed on it," Earnest told reporters on Thursday.

Obama learned of a new, apparently different report of supposed indicators that Russia engaged in hacking the November 2016 election. Obama is meeting with senior national security advisers "right now" Earnest said around 1:30 pm EST.

Recently, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a Joint Analysis Report indicating that a slew of alleged IP address used to hack the DNC and John Podesta's email were actually just Tor exit nodes.

News.Az

News.Az