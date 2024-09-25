October 2 to feature second solar eclipse of 2024

The second solar eclipse of 2024 is expected to occur on October 2.

This upcoming event will be an annular solar eclipse, during which the Moon will be positioned farther from Earth, resulting in its angular size being smaller than that of the Sun, News.Az reports, citing the Department of Astrophysics at Baku State University (BSU).Consequently, the Moon will not completely obscure the Sun, creating a bright ring effect around it, which is characteristic of annular solar eclipses.The eclipse will begin on October 2 at 19:42:47 Baku time and conclude on October 3 at 01:46:47.The annular eclipse will be visible in southern Chile and Argentina, while regions that will observe at least a partial eclipse include the southern United States, most of South America, the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and Antarctica. Unfortunately, the eclipse will not be visible from Azerbaijan.

