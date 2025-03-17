Official Tehran says no intention of disclosing content of Trump's letter

Official Tehran says no intention of disclosing content of Trump's letter

+ ↺ − 16 px

We do not intend to release the letter from US President Donald Trump to the media at this time, said the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ismail Baghaei, during today’s press conference, News.az reports citing Reuters.

“We do not intend to disclose the content of Trump's letter. The content of the letter closely aligns with Trump's public statements,” the Iranian MFA official stated.

He noted that a response to the letter will be given accordingly after the investigations are completed.

News.Az