Tag:
Letter
Azerbaijan NGOs slam Russia for closing AZAL crash probe
07 Jan 2026-16:39
Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, praises Azerbaijan’s achievements
24 Dec 2025-12:00
Pakistan PM congratulates President Aliyev on birthday, highlights deepening ties
23 Dec 2025-15:14
Kazakhstan’s president congratulates Ilham Aliyev on birthday, praises ties
23 Dec 2025-14:02
Uzbek leader praises President Aliyev’s leadership in birthday message
20 Dec 2025-12:42
Chinese leader congratulates President Aliyev on birthday, praises ties
19 Dec 2025-13:49
Aliyev congratulates Erdogan on Republic Day, hails Türkiye’s growing global role
29 Oct 2025-14:19
Official Tehran says no intention of disclosing content of Trump's letter
17 Mar 2025-12:36
Western Azerbaijan Community addresses a letter to UN Secretary-General calling on to make Armenia fulfill its commitments
03 Aug 2023-07:42
