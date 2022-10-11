Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek

Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek

Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at Ala Archa state residence in Bishkek, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The state anthems of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the Kyrgyz soldiers.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

State and government officials of Kyrgyzstan were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Sadyr Japarov.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

News.Az