OIC to hold special session on Israel-Iran conflict at Iran’s request

At Iran’s request, a special session involving all members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be convened during the bloc’s 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

The closed door meeting is scheduled for Saturday evening, according to information obtained from Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Record high-level participation at OIC meeting in Istanbul

At a time when Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Iran continue, Istanbul is once again hosting a highly significant event, drawing global attention to Türkiye.

The Turkish metropolis is hosting the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers under the theme “The OIC in a Transforming World.”

As one of the founding members of the OIC, Türkiye contributed to many initiatives within the organization and also hosted many of its key events.

The session being hosted by Türkiye is expected to be one of the most broadly attended meetings in OIC history.

The number of participants is anticipated to reach around 1,000, marking a record high-level attendance compared to previous sessions.

Heads of delegation from participating countries include 43 ministers and five deputy ministers.

In addition to representatives from OIC-affiliated institutions, the meeting will also see high-level participation from nearly 30 international organizations, including the UN, Arab League, Gulf Cooperation Council, Black Sea Economic Cooperation, Developing Eight (D-8), Economic Cooperation Organization, Organization of Turkic States, International Organization for Migration, and the World Trade Organization.

