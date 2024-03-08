OIC urges international organizations, civil societies to unite against Islamophobia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The designation of March 15 by the United Nations (UN) as the International Day to combat Islamophobia is a significant step in the fight against Islamophobia, said Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef M. Al-Dobeay.

He made the remarks at an international conference on the topic “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The OIC deputy chief mentioned that during these years, Azerbaijan has hosted various high-level events dedicated to the fight against Islamophobia, taking exemplary steps. “Today’s event also reflects Azerbaijan’s strong commitment in this regard. "The OIC is looking forward to the results of today's conference,” he added.

He drew attention to the fact that provocative acts continue to be committed around the world, noting that people are being targeted because of their religious beliefs.

Yousef M. Al-Dobeay stressed the need to take various measures to prevent oppression and discrimination against Muslims. “The OIC calls on international organizations and civil societies to unite and mobilize their efforts against these cases,” he said.

