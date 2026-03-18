Oil and gas software development for digital transformation in energy

Oil and gas software development for digital transformation in energy

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The oil and gas sector deals with price volatility, tightening environmental regulations, and growing competition from renewables. Oil and gas software development has become essential rather than optional.

Companies need actual cost reduction, improved wellbore safety, and data-driven decisions instead of relying solely on experienced geologists' judgment. The industry faces a tough situation: produce more while spending less, all while meeting stricter compliance requirements. Software helps address these challenges through specific technologies already in use, News.Az reports.

Market overview: Cloud migration and new tech stack

The software market for oil and gas runs into tens of billions. Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes invest heavily in digital platforms, yet many large corporations partner with specialists rather than build everything internally. Oil and gas software solutions from firms like DXC Technology demonstrate this approach works for complex implementations.

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Oil companies excel at drilling but lack expertise in scalable cloud systems. Microsoft Azure and AWS both target energy clients, while Google Cloud launched its Oil & Gas Solutions Hub in 2019. Chevron moved parts of its infrastructure to Azure with over $500 million in digital investments through 2024.

Current developments include:

Digital twins that simulate well operations

Predictive maintenance using machine learning

Automated production controls for pressure and temperature

Blockchain pilots for supply chain transparency at Saudi Aramco

Shell's late 2024 prototype platform in the North Sea runs 70% of routine operations through AI. BP backs startups working on satellite-based pipeline monitoring using computer vision.

Core development areas

Geological exploration and seismic analysis

Modern seismic software processes terabytes in hours instead of weeks. ExxonMobil reports 25% better accuracy using deep learning for 3D seismic interpretation versus traditional methods.

Petrophysical modeling tools integrate with GIS systems. Platforms like Schlumberger's Petrel or Halliburton's DecisionSpace combine well logging, core sample analysis, and other data sources into unified workflows.

Production optimization

Oil and gas software development for production focuses on real-time monitoring. IoT sensors transmit millions of readings per second covering reservoir pressure, water content, and chemical usage. Honeywell Forge and similar systems process these streams and adjust pump settings automatically.

Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field provides a solid example. Their AI system analyzes 50,000+ parameters to optimize production settings, delivering an extra 100,000 barrels yearly without new drilling.

Enhanced Oil Recovery software models various extraction methods: CO₂ injection, steam flooding for heavy oils, polymer treatments, and microbial stimulation techniques.

Safety systems

Post-Deepwater Horizon, safety software became standard. Current systems use machine learning for anomaly detection. Abnormal blowout preventer pressure triggers automatic safety protocols, not just alerts.

DNV GL's Synergi platform analyzes accident histories to model incident probability. Chevron deployed it across 200+ facilities, reducing unplanned shutdowns 18% in two years.

Computer vision monitors workers for safety gear compliance. Total Energies tests drones with AI for flare system inspections in hazardous zones.

Enterprise integration

Modern implementations connect specialized software with ERP platforms like SAP S/4HANA Energy or Oracle Utilities. This links operational data to finance, logistics, and HR systems.

ConocoPhillips feeds well production volumes directly into financial planning modules, giving controllers real-time revenue visibility — important for a company with $100+ billion market cap.

Deployment strategies

Cloud versus on-premise remains debatable. Remote operations lack reliable connectivity — offshore Angola or Western Siberia don't have stable internet.

Hybrid setups are common: critical controls run locally, analytics and long-term storage use cloud infrastructure. Eni uses edge computing with on-site mini data centers that pre-process information before sending summaries to the cloud.

AI and machine learning applications

Baker Hughes put machine learning into turbine drills for automatic trajectory correction. The technology moved past proof-of-concept into production use.

Applications cover:

Neural networks for geological formation analysis

Price forecasting algorithms using weather, politics, and market data

Route optimization for tanker logistics

Satellite data processing for methane leak detection

Occidental Petroleum and Google Cloud built a system predicting optimal equipment replacement timing. Condition-based maintenance instead of fixed schedules saves millions annually.

Implementation hurdles

Training models needs massive datasets. Many companies have decades of paper records requiring digitization. Repsol spent three years on data preparation before starting AI work.

Norwegian regulators require explanations for AI decisions, especially safety-related ones. This drives development of interpretable models that may trade some accuracy for transparency.

Cybersecurity requirements

The 2021 Colonial Pipeline attack showed infrastructure vulnerability. Oil and gas software development now builds security into architecture from the start.

The International Energy Agency documented 300% growth in energy sector cyber incidents over five years. Operational Technology systems that control physical processes were designed for isolated networks. IT/OT convergence eliminated that isolation.

Current approaches include Zero Trust verification, continuous monitoring (Darktrace-style AI for traffic analysis), network segmentation, and regular penetration testing. Saudi Aramco runs these quarterly.

Siemens Energy offers ICS protection tailored for energy facilities. Industrial environments prioritize availability over confidentiality — system downtime often causes more damage than data exposure.

Remote operations

COVID accelerated remote management. Wintershall Dea engineers in Hamburg monitor Libyan wells through VPN connections.

Field technicians scan equipment QR codes to access maintenance records, schematics, and video guides. Complex issues get handled via video calls with experts who view AR glasses footage.

Microsoft HoloLens and Magic Leap AR systems support training and repairs. Woodside Energy in Australia tests AR helmets for LNG terminal inspections, overlaying pressure and temperature data onto physical equipment.

Data analytics

Mid-sized companies generate petabytes annually. Hadoop and Spark handle processing, but value comes from analytical platforms.

Palantir works with BP on a global data lake consolidating all field information. Geologists compare North Sea reservoir behavior with Gulf of Mexico counterparts.

TIBCO's Spotfire overlays well data on 3D field models. Tableau and Power BI handle general dashboards, but petroleum-specific visualization needs specialized tools.

Staffing challenges

Energy companies compete with tech firms for data scientists and ML engineers. The talent shortage persists.

Chevron funds programs at Stanford and Texas A&M focused on energy applications. Shell runs an internal academy retraining petroleum engineers for data roles.

Environmental compliance

CO₂ and methane emission regulations tighten constantly. The European Green Deal sets strict targets, and the US returned to Paris Agreement commitments.

LDAR systems combine sensors, drones, and satellites for leak detection. MethaneSAT, launched in 2024 with Environmental Defense Fund backing, provides methane data at well-level resolution.

TotalEnergies uses carbon accounting software tracking footprint from extraction through end use. The data supports both reporting and process optimization.

Verra and Gold Standard test blockchain for carbon credit accounting to prevent double-counting.

Emerging technologies

ExxonMobil works with IBM Quantum on molecular modeling for refining catalysts. Eni accessed quantum processors through CINECA for LNG logistics optimization. Results stay experimental but show potential for complex problems.

Next-generation digital twins will incorporate market dynamics and geopolitical factors alongside physical processes.

Edge AI continues developing. NVIDIA Jetson chips run ML models on industrial devices without cloud connectivity — necessary for remote or subsea equipment.

Industry outlook

Companies not investing in oil and gas software development face competitive disadvantages. Margins compress while environmental and efficiency expectations rise.

Shell, Equinor, and Chevron show ROI extends beyond percentages to safety improvements, reduced environmental impact, and stronger ESG positioning for investors.

Legacy system integration, personnel shortages, cybersecurity, and culture change require systematic approaches. Technology alone doesn't deliver results without process modifications.

The energy sector continues transforming with software as a key driver alongside geological data and field rights.

News.Az